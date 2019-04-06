Georgia Football: a Chumley family tradition

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Christian senior Noah Chumley announced on Wednesday that he would be taking his talents to Athens, committing to play football for the Bulldogs.
Chumley is a Dawg through and through thanks to his family. His parents both graduated from UGA and his sister is currently a student, so for him, this decision was a no-brainer.
“Ever since he showed me all his Georgia apparel and everything, I’ve always looked up to him as like a super hero," Noah Chumley said.
Not all super heroes wear capes. Some, you just call “Dad."
“I still see pictures of me holding him in my arms, coming off the field before our games at Savannah Christian, and to see him now, it just reminds me just how quick time goes by," Donald Chumley, Noah’s father, added.
Like father, like son. Noah grew up a Georgia fan.
“My dad played for UGA and I grew up loving them.”
After a great senior season, he calls the chance to suit up for the Dawgs a life-long dream.
“I tell him like I tell a lot of kids. Wherever you go is going to be special, but the chance to go to Georgia and play on the same field that I played on is not just a dream come true for him, but for me too," Donald added.
Just a month ago, the Chumley’s didn’t know if that dream would ever come true.
“They [Georgia] talked to me for a while, but they offered two long-snappers, and then another spot came about and he [Georgia Special Teams Coach Scott Fountain] talked to Kirby Smart about it, Coach Fountain did, and he said I could have the spot," Noah explained.
It was Noah's dad who got the call from Georgia first.
“I gave him a heads up before, and this was totally up to him, but remember, you’ve got to chase your dreams and do what you think is right in your heart.”
Donald says he didn't want to put pressure on Noah to follow in his footsteps, but he joked that he couldn't say the same about his own father.
“I actually verbally committed to go to Clemson and my dad told me that I could drive to Georgia or walk to Clemson, so I drove to Georgia, which I never regretted.”
Like any dad, Donald Chumley had some advice for his son.
“Lot of hard work, but it sure is worth it and you’re going to make lifelong friends that are going to stick with you forever. The next four years are going to go by in a hurry, but it sticks with you for the rest of your life. Enjoy the moment and seize the moment and be the best you can.”
Noah says he will report to campus in July to prepare for fall camp.
