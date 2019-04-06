G.S.P. investigate wreck involving tractor-trailer in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is providing more information on a late night wreck in Bulloch County.
Troopers say five vehicles were involved in the crash.
It happened on I-16 near Highway 301. Two semis and two cars, one pulling another car behind it, were involved in crash.
Troopers say one of the cars lost control, colliding with 2 others. One woman had to be flown to the hospital but the other three drivers are ok.
Eastbound lanes were shutdown for several hours.
G.S.P is still investigating what caused the wreck.
The wreck took place near U.S. 301. Viewers say a medical helicopter landed on the highway.
