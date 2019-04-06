Saturday evening Thunderstorms

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening with isolated light showers lingering after sunset. These thunderstorms have the capability of producing wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour along with small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms should lose strength throughout the evening, but a rumble of thunder or two will still be possible. If you have evening plans, you will need to have your rain gear with you! Look for updates and live radar in the WTOC Weather app.