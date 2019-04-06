Saturday evening Thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening with isolated light showers lingering after sunset. These thunderstorms have the capability of producing wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour along with small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms should lose strength throughout the evening, but a rumble of thunder or two will still be possible. If you have evening plans, you will need to have your rain gear with you! Look for updates and live radar in the WTOC Weather app.
Most rain clears out after midnight with fog developing overnight into Sunday morning. If you plan on being on the roads early, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going. Most of our Sunday will be dry with highs near 80 degrees. There will be a few isolated showers developing inland, well west of I-95 in the afternoon into the evening.
Tuesday introduces another good chance of rain as a low pressure system approaches us from the west. Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours are possible in the afternoon/evening with the main threat of brief gusty wind.
A front clears us late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing in calmer weather for Wednesday/Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
