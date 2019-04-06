‘Take Back the Night’ held on HHI to raise awareness for sexual assault

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - People on Hilton Head Island are bringing awareness to the ongoing issue of sexual assault.
The community showed up Friday night for the “Take Back the Night” event.
Survivors of sexual assault gathered to share their stories or simply share that they are a survivor.
“We are in the community all the time just to bring this awareness because it affects everyone, whether you realize it or not," said James Morrall.
Another Take Back the Night event will be held in Beaufort on April 26 from 6-7 p.m. at the Waterfront Pavilion.
