Woman finds 22 siblings through 23andMe DNA test

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO/CNN) – A California woman was in for a big surprise when she took a DNA test. It turns out she has 22 half-brothers and sisters.
Jennifer Slayton said at 17 years old, she first learned she was donor-conceived.
“My father was diagnosed with a very serious form of dementia that’s hereditary, and so I was very worried that it was going to be something that I would have and maybe even pass down to children, and so my mom told me, she said, ‘You know, he’s still your father, that didn’t change, but biologically he’s not actually your father,’” Slayton said.
Slayton said technological limitations at the time kept her from finding her biological father, but in 2018 her husband wanted to try out the 23andMe DNA kit for fun. She was hesitant, but ultimately agreed to it.
"So, I went ahead and we did it. We spit in the tube, we sent it off, and then I get it back, and I'm actually headed out for a camping trip with my mom and my kids, and I have five close relative matches," she said.
Before Slayton could return home from her January camping trip, she’d already received a phone call.
“Then Evan called me, one of my half-brothers, and I was on the trip with my mom, and I said, ‘How many of us are there?’” Slayton said. “And he said, ‘Well, you’re number 21,’ and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And they knew who the donor was, and they’ve met him, and I’ve actually met him now as well.”
Slayton said she knew Evan was telling the truth because his DNA matched up with hers on Ancestry.com.
Soon after the phone call, she was linked into the half-sibling Facebook group.
The next two months were spent meeting up with her half-siblings. After that, she no longer felt like she didn’t fit in.
"They're amazing,” she said. “Like, I went and met them for the first time, and I was really nervous, and walked in and it was like meeting versions of myself. Like, all of these people have so much in common with me, and they’re nice, obviously, and they’re friendly, and we have a lot of the same interests and the same mannerisms – we all talk with our hands a lot."
Slayton has since started making new memories with her half-siblings, and she said there could be several others out there.
Slayton said she and her half-siblings have several get-togethers coming up, and they’re all waiting to see if more matches pop up.
