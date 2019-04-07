Beaufort County Schools superintendent finalists named

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), the Illinois-based firm the school board hired to coordinate the superintendent search, screened the top 48 applicants based on the Leadership Profile created through feedback by more than 1,000 county residents and approved by the board. HYA then presented the top nine to board members, who invited seven for in-person interviews on March 30. The board conducted follow-up interviews on Saturday and selected Dade and Rodriguez as finalists.