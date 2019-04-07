Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens host centennial celebration at historic bamboo farm

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A popular Savannah location celebrated a huge milestone on Saturday.
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens held its centennial celebration at the Historic Bamboo Farm, a venue known for its curious bamboo mazes.
“I’ve found only two other bamboo mazes," say Sandi Beals, who sponsor the four-acre maze with her husband, Alan. "One is in Denmark at a castle and the other is in southern France. But this will be the largest one that we are aware of. It’s almost four acres.”
In the middle of the maze is a tower so guests can get an overhead view of the maze.
“We hope 100 years from now our families and our friends and our neighboring communities, everybody comes and enjoys it," the Beals say. "It’s a beautiful place.”
The ribbon cutting was only one of the events held to celebrate the gardens 100th birthday. Plant sales, archery, and demonstrations about bamboo were all set up at the garden earlier in the day.
“It was first a USDA plant introduction station," says Mary Warnell, the President of the Friends of Coastal Gardens. "Dr. David Fairchild from USDA was instrumental in the purchase of this property. Barbra Laythorpe, his friend and a philanthropist, bought the 46 acres for $5,000.”
“There are over 800 and something botanical gardens in the United States, but this is the only one with a true USDA plant introduction garden that was the origins of it and it has bamboo planted here from all over the world,” says historian Walter Campbell.
Currently, the garden is trying to raise $100,000 for their 100th year.
“The first $50,000 will be used to restore the old packing shed that has housed our museum and the children’s classroom for roots and shoots," says Warnell. "The University of Georgia will be matching our first $50,000 so that building can be completed.”
The second $50,000 will go toward a children’s garden which will feature a weather station, adventure path, and much more.
