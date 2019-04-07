1 dead after early morning crash in Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A car wreck that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday in Statesboro has left one driver dead and another in police custody.
Georgia State Patrol says that one vehicle traveling southbound on Fair Road struck another car from behind.
The crash pushed the front car into a tree in a nearby parking lot on Veterans Memorial Parkway, killing the driver.
Charges are pending at this time for the other driver, 24-year-old Keegan Fahey of Statesboro, who was taken into custody.
