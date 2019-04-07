Publix 5k raises money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hundreds of peopple ran through Savannah’s historic district on Saturday morning.
The Publix Savannah Women's Half Marathon and 5K started and ended in Forsyth Park.
Many of the racers said it's the prettiest course they've ever run.
The race raised money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.
Runners got support from friends and family as they finished, and they say this race is an awesome way to crush personal goals.
“I have a lifetime goal. I want to do a half in every state, and Georgia is my 11th state," says Deserae Dearborn. "Came here two years ago to visit, fell in love, and decided to do it here. Most beautiful finish line I’ve ever experienced.”
The half marathon winner crossed the finished line in 1 hour, 23 minutes and 23 seconds.
Just over 1,200 people finished Saturday’s 5k and half marathon.
