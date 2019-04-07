Savannah Comic Con hosts 2nd celebration

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Comic Con has come to the Coastal Empire for the second year in a row, holding the event at the Savannah Convention Center.
They have a list of special guests that iclude celebrities, artists, writers, and more.
They also held a cosplay contest, photo ops, panels and more.
WTOC was lucky enough to talk to Savannah’s own Ghost Buster.
“Well, our job as a Ghost Buster in the City of Savannah is to keep everyone safe from things they cannot see, because it does exist and we will be there," said Daniel Paw, a Savannah Ghost Buster. "If something strange goes on, who are you gonna call?”
If you missed out on the fun on Saturday, don’t worry!
Sunday is the final day. They will be open from 11:30 am to 5 pm. Read more on their schedule.
