SCCPSS holds 4th annual JROTC competition

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Chatham County Public School System held their 4th annual JROTC competition on Saturday.
It was held at Beach High School, one of the schools that competed.
The other high schools competing were Windsor Forest, Groves, Jenkins, Johnson, and New Hampstead.
The competitions included an academic bowl, color guard, squad drill, modified cadet challenge, and a basketball tournament.
JROTC programs teach students multiple skills, but Beach High’s senior instructor says there is one important lesson he wants all of them to leave with.
“All about leadership," said Harry Drayton, senior Army JROTC instructor. "Everything that we train, everthing that we do is all about leadership and motivating our young people for a brighter future and being a better and more productive citizens in the United States when they grow up and mature.”
A big congratulations is in order for this year’s winner: Jenkins High School!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.