Storms possible Monday and Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Many of us reached the lower 80s this afternoon with highs in the 70s along the coast. There are a few showers west of I-95 this evening, but these will not pose any trouble. Cloud cover increase overnight with fog developing into the morning hours. We’ll be dry heading out the door Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Fog lifts by 9 a.m. as highs climb to the lower 80s inland once again.
Thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong the severe. The atmosphere will be able to support storms capable of producing small hail and isolated wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour.
These storms will begin moving into our western communities around 3 p.m. and will continue moving east toward the coast into the mid evening hours. The severe threat will diminish after sunset.
There is another good chance for rain and coverage of rain on Tuesday, but the severe threat is relatively low, with the main threat of 40 to 60 mile per hour wind gusts.
Fog is possible again Wednesday morning, followed by drier weather through Thursday along with highs near 80 degrees.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
