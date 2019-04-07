Storms possible Monday and Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Many of us reached the lower 80s this afternoon with highs in the 70s along the coast. There are a few showers west of I-95 this evening, but these will not pose any trouble. Cloud cover increase overnight with fog developing into the morning hours. We’ll be dry heading out the door Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Fog lifts by 9 a.m. as highs climb to the lower 80s inland once again.