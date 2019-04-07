Street parade held before Blessing of the Fleet in Darien

DARIEN, GA (WTOC) - The annual Blessing of the Fleet celebration was held in Darien on Saturday to honor and bless the shrimping boats before they head out for a new shrimping season.
Priests of several different denominations take turns blessing each ship as they came up to the bridge on the Darien River.
To prepare for Sunday’s blessing, there was a street parade.
“I know we talk a lot about this, on the east coast we’re the largest commercial fishing fleet that’s still going out and fishing on a daily basis," says Kelly McCllelan. "When they’re not fishing for shrimp, they’re going out for other things. So it’s definitely important for our community, no doubt.”
Worship service and blessing begins at noon on Sunday.
