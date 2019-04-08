City of Statesboro hunts for new city manager

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Statesboro will soon have new leadership inside city hall as city manager Randy Wetmore is set to retire in late May.
One council member says the selection of the next city manager is crucial as Statesboro reaches a crossroads while it continues to grow.
The search has come down to four finalists and council members will meet with each one in executive session this week. Council member Jeff Yawn says Statesboro’s growth in retail and other businesses will make the new person a crucial piece of city hall and the city’s future.
“..understanding all the components and the way the city runs and the magnitude of what our city does for people who live here and people who’re here day in and day out,” says Yawn.
He says he’s been satisfied with the search firm they used and the applicants they’ve gotten.
They’ll hold the interviews this week and Yawn says they hope to have a selection as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.