Consider This: Samantha Josephson

I’m not sure why this particular story touched me in the way it did. Maybe because as a father of a young daughter, I know I too will one day have to let her leave the safety of my protection. Or maybe because anyone of us, who uses Uber or Lyft could have fallen into the grips of such evil. Whatever the case, I can’t stop thinking about Samantha and the pain she must have endured and her family, who still continues to suffer.