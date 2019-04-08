A couple storms may become strong Monday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Warm, humid, partly cloudy midday conditions are forecast to give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
It’ll feel muggier Monday as temperatures warm to near 80° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s inland Monday afternoon.
Showers and storms are most-likely between 3 and 9 p.m. The first storms may develop between 3 and 5 p.m. between Swainsboro and Douglas. Whatever develops inland will spread northeastward; back towards I-95.
One or two storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to brief heavy rain and lightning. Rain accumulations will average around one-half inch. Some communities will record more than one inch, while others are missed entirely. That is the unfortunate side of “scattered” rain coverage.
It’s possible that a severe weather warning, or two, may be issued Monday. As you go about your day, stay in-touch with the weather around you. The WTOC Weather App will be a good go-to as storms develop; radar, alerts and hourly forecasts are in the app.
Some rain showers may linger overnight, especially south of the Altamaha River, and more scattered storms are expected Tuesday.
