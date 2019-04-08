Few Gusty Storms Today, Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There is some “weather” to talk about this morning…
Low clouds and fog may reduce your visibility on the way into work and school this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of coastal Georgia and South Carolina until 10 a.m.
Isolated, overnight, rain has fallen apart. Some wet roads linger across northern, inland portions of the area this morning.
Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and forecast to be in the upper 70s to near 80° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s inland this afternoon. It’ll be near 70° at the beaches.
Scattered showers and storms are expected between 2 and 8 p.m. One or two storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to brief heavy rain and lightning.
Rain diminishes shortly after dinner-time; giving way to a quieter overnight.
A few showers, possibly a thundershower or two, are possible Tuesday morning during the commute followed by more scattered storms during the afternoon and early evening.
Like Monday, one or two storms may become strong. The forecast dries out Tuesday night.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be our driest days; just an isolated shower is possible. Scattered rain and warm temperatures are forecast to take-hold this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter