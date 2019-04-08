Funding to continue for Georgia Cotton Commission

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - When it comes to clothing, many people think about shopping instead of farms, but Georgia cotton farmers help provide the raw materials.
WTOC Bureau chief Dal Cannady talked to one grower and industry leader about a state group that helps them improve their crop and find new markets.
Cotton farmers won’t put seed in the ground for another month or so, but they’ve already done one thing that could help them for the next three seasons to come. Farmers like Lee Cromley and others voted to continue funding the Georgia Cotton Commission for another three years.
“It’s always interesting to see what the affirmation will be, but we were really pleased with it - 92 percent - that’s as high as we’ve had it, maybe ever," Cromley said.
Cromley serves on the commission’s board. Growers pay in to the commission - one dollar from every bale of cotton they sell in a season - to fund the commission that serves as a lobbying voice in Atlanta and Washington. It also helps promote Georgia cotton to buyers worldwide. It also helps fund agriculture research with the University of Georgia. Cromley says that helps growers deal with insects and disease as well as help increase yields per acre and help make them more productive.
“It’s independent research, and that’s what makes it so critical for us. It’s independent of any private companies,” Cromley says.
He says the commission helps cotton farmers in the state work together and do collectively what none of them could accomplish alone.
He says he’s glad so many cotton farmers have faith in the commission.
