Hinesville city manager among 7 indicted in prostitution case tied to Fort Valley State

PEACH CO., GA (WTOC) - Seven people, including Hinesville’s city manager, have been indicted in a prostitution case tied to Fort Valley State University.
Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard is one of six men facing charges of pandering and solicitation.
The executive assistant to the university president, Alecia Johnson, is the accused pimp. The others indicted in the case include the following:
- The university’s chief legal counsel, who was fired from Fort Valley State University right before he was charged
- A recently charged child rape suspect who used to work at a state-contracted youth facility
- A middle school assistant principal
- A county commissioner who doubles as a pastor and mortician
- A 32-year-old Albany man
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.