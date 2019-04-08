Local sorority chapter donates hundreds of shoes to non-profit

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hundreds of shoes from local women will soon be shipped off to help deserving men, women, and children.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter collected more than 200 pairs of shoes this weekend for the “Soles for Souls” non-profit.
The goal is to collect 2,022 pairs of shoes by the year 2022. The shoes will be sent to less fortunate men, women, and children both locally and internationally. The impact on children internationally is the greatest, because shoes can directly impact their ability to get an education.
“They’re unable to go to school because in order to go to school they have to walk,” says Charlene Jones with Alpha Kappa Alpha. “And so if they don’t have a decent pair of shoes to put on, its very difficult for them to go to school on a regular basis.”
WTOC’s Romney Smith is a member of the sorority and also donated and helped with this particular service project. If you would like to learn more about soles for souls, visit https://soles4souls.org
