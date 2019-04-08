Man charged with trying to illegally enter US via container ship at the Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An El Salvador man has been arrested and charged with trying to illegally re-enter the United States by stowing away on a container ship.
Jamie Dagoberto Chaves-Guevara, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 3 in the Port of Savannah. He was trying to hide aboard a container ship, the Santa Linea. Crew members aboard the ship located and detained him.
He had previously been deported after trying to illegally enter the United States before, once in May 2017 from San Antonio, TX and in January 2018 in Phoenix, AZ.
Chaves-Guevara has been charged with illegal entry of the United States after prior deportation and stowing away on a vessel, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The charges carry a possible combined penalty of up to 15 years in federal prison.
Chavez-Guevara told investigators that his girlfriend in Miami, Fla., had sent $6,000 to his family in El Salvador, and he used the money to arrange for a smuggler to get him on board the Santa Linea while the ship was anchored in Panama.
