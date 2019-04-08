New charges issued against suspect arrested for GSP-involved wreck

WALTHOURVILLE, GA (WTOC) - A man is behind bars after leading state troopers on a car chase Thursday afternoon with his child inside.
It all started with a trooper trying to make a traffic stop on Talmadge Road in Walthourville. The suspect did not stop and a chase ensued.
Authorities say the suspect swerved into oncoming traffic, causing a car to crash into the patrol car that was chasing him. Three people, including Trooper Elmer Martin, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The trooper is scheduled to receive ankle surgery on Monday. He and the other two women involved in the crash remain in serious condition.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 36-year-old Ryan Storts of Long County, managed to ditch the car and run away on foot while holding a child. Deputies found Storts walking down Highway 84 with the child, and arrested him.
“The child is scratched up from being in the woods with him with the branches and the briers, but he is safe,” said James Ashdown, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
“I had a few words to say to the mother that I probably shouldn’t have, thought about it a little longer, probably wouldn’t have. I had some advice for her. That child was the main reason we stayed out here as long as we did," said Sheriff Steve Sikes, Liberty County.
That child is now living with his grandmother in Ohio.
The Long County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist Liberty County and other public safety agencies. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for an address on Moccasin Road in Long County. During the search, investigators found eight potted plants along with a marijuana grow room and conditional contraband. All items were inventoried and removed from the residence.
According to Coastal News Service, GSP Trooper Shane Copeland of SCRT says the injured trooper has been identified as Elmer Martin. He is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
Storts is facing charges of obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and speeding in excess of maximum limits. He’s also facing drug charges including manufacture of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
GSP held a news conference on Monday to announce more charges against Storts including 3 counts of serious injury by vehicle, weaving over roadway, failure to report accident with injury/death, hit and run with serious injury, and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.