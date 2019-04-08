The Olde Pink House set to reopen Monday after December fire damaged restaurant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The iconic Olde Pink House will reopen its doors Monday after a fire caused the restaurant to close just two days after Christmas.
Back in December, a live Christmas tree went up in flames inside the upstairs ballroom. Sadly, the fire brought extensive damage to much of the restaurant.
For the past three months, the restaurant has been closed for renovations. Crews have been working hard to get the restaurant back to its original state.
The second floor of the restaurant, which is where the fire started, will remain closed. However, the first-floor dining rooms, bar, and tavern will all reopen on Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
General Manager Craig Jeffress promises when the restaurant reopens Monday evening, it will be the same Pink House that so many locals and out-of-towners love.
The Olde Pink House has been in Savannah since 1771, and people have been mesmerized by its charm ever since.
Luckily, no one was severely injured by the blaze. One woman saw some minor cuts to her hand due to kicking out a window in order to escape the flames.
