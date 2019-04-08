Practice rounds begin for 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - One of the most prestigious tournaments in golf has begun: The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Unfortunately, the practice rounds were suspended as rain and lightning moved into the Augusta area, but the weather isn’t raining on everyone’s parade.
Patrons got their first look at Augusta National as practice rounds began for the 83rd Masters Tournament. More people looked at the golf course than the golfers, though, and some are surprised that everything at Augusta seems as colorful as always this year.
For weeks, savvy Masters fans have wondered what impact the mild winter might have on the scenery at the 83rd Masters. Monday, they got their answer.
“It’s stunning. It’s so beautiful. The azaleas are beautiful. The fairways are more beautiful than most greens. The greens, everything is just stunning,” said Kathy Friedman, first time at The Masters.
There was some uncertainty about that before the gates opened. With some of Savannah’s azaleas blooming before St. Patrick’s Day, no one could be sure if Augusta’s familiar hues would show through this year. Turns out, there was no reason to worry.
“I was wondering, for sure. Seeing them bloom early, we thought they may have fallen off again as they have in other years, but they hung on. I’ve been several times, but it’s been several years since I’ve been out here, probably four or five years since I’ve been here, but it’s as beautiful as I’ve ever seen it,” said David Perpall, Augusta resident.
There seems to be more color in more places than in years past, but nowhere is brighter than Augusta’s 13th hole - where patrons will go to look at flowers hours before the first player arrives on the hole.
“Oh, it’s beautiful. Everything you could imagine it to be; lives up to it and then some,” said Anne Martin, first time at The Masters. “I love the colors. It’s so pretty. It’s really beautiful, especially the azaleas. It almost looks fake because the colors are so robust."
This is expected to be the warmest week of the year so far in Augusta, so those colors should continue to keep popping as we get closer to the Masters weekend.
