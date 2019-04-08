Richmond Hill citizens to propose need for swimming pool, aquatic center

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Members of the Richmond Hill community will go before the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to propose the need for a swimming pool and aquatic center in the area.
Currently, there is one pool in Richmond Hill, located at the Richmond Hill Swim Club, which only has four swimming lanes.
It’s been at least 20 years since the city of Richmond Hill has been discussing a pool for its residents, and with the Richmond Hill School District expected to double its enrollment by 2028, many say it’s finally time to fulfill that vision and get a pool to the city.
“We’re running out of space," said Tura Sandt, Richmond Hill Swim Club, Program Manager.
Sandt is just one of many in the city of Richmond Hill who will speak publicly at a Bryan County commissioners meeting in hopes of bringing a much needed pool and aquatic center to the area.
“It would really mean a lot if we could have a bigger pool, a 50 meter pool where we can practice long horse, because when we go through long horse season, we actually have to go to Savannah to practice on Saturdays. We get one practice a week because this is a short horse pool,” Sandt said.
Sandt says while the lack of pool and aquatic center is a good problem to have in the city, she says swim lessons have tripled, swim teams have doubled, business is growing, and they’re simply running out of space.
While the only swim club in the city is used by multiple groups, it puts people like Brenda Krokoski at a disadvantage, limiting her and her families accessibility.
“Just yesterday, I was attempting to find a pool so my granddaughter and I could go to an outside pool and just play and have fun, and there wasn’t one available," Krokosi said.
Krokoski says while she’s already forced to go to different counties to meet her needs, she says her hope is to not only see a larger pool and some other amenities, but she would also like to see things like water aerobics, a therapy area for high schools and members of the military with injuries.
“My goal for a pool in Richmond Hill is to have a recreational cabana pool so that me and my grandchildren can have a place to go to, to play in the pool," Krokoski siad.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.
