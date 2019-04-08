South Carolina college student dies at off-campus event in Hilton Head

April 8, 2019 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 8:54 AM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A South Carolina college student has died over the weekend at an off-campus event on Hilton Head Island.

The president of Furman University said in a statement on the university’s Facebook page that a sophomore from Atlanta, Caroline Smith, passed away Saturday. The cause or any details surrounding her death have not been released.

Smith was a history and communications studies major and a member of the Kapa Delta sorority. Her brother, Ryan, also attends Furman.

Grief counselors have been made available at the university.

