Stolen car found submerged in Bloomingdale pond

BLOOMINGDALE, GA (WTOC) - Bloomingdale Police are investigating after a car was found in a pond.
Officers were called to the area near I-16 and Highway 17 Monday morning. One person saw the roof of a black sedan just above the surface of the water, and a towing service was called to pull the car out.
Police confirm the vehicle was reported stolen from the Chevis Road area of Chatham County.
No one was inside the vehicle.
The investigation into who drove the car into the water, and why, is ongoing.
