Tickets go on sale Monday for Savannah Bananas 2019 season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tickets for the Savannah Bananas 2019 season go on sale Monday, April 8.
Tickets go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. both online and at the Box Office at Historic Grayson Stadium. Season tickets are already sold out and after a successful 2018 season, the Bananas increased their sell-out streak to sixty straight games.
Thirteen games still have tickets available. However, they are expected to go quick. Click here to purchase tickets online.
The Savannah Bananas season opener against the Macon Bacon is May 30 at 7 p.m. at Grayson Stadium.
