Trial begins for Savannah man accused of killing woman in 2016

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A trial began on Monday for a Savannah man accused of killing a Savannah woman in 2016.
Kathy Henry, a mother and grandmother, was shot and killed in May 2016, just days before Mother’s Day.
Jury selection started early on Monday morning in the murder trial for Laquan Jivens, who was just 16 when police say he shot and killed Kathy Henry on Ash Street.
Attorneys had a pool of 51 people to narrow down to the 12 and 2 alternates who will hear the case against Laquan Jivens.
Jivens faces a dozen charges, including felony and malice murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault and battery in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Kathy Henry.
Officers arrested him three days after the shooting at 54th and Ash streets and charged him with murder and a probation violation.
