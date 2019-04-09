Ben and Jerry’s give away free ice cream on customer appreciation day

Chad Scribner, the owner of the Broughton Street Ben and Jerry’s says more than one million free cones will be given out today by Ben and Jerry’s across the world. This is the third year our local Ben and Jerry’s has teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. Of course, the ice cream is free but they are accepting donations for the charity. Over the past three years, they have raised around $4,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.