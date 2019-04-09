Ben and Jerry’s give away free ice cream on customer appreciation day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -People around the world are getting free ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s on Tuesday.
It’s part of their customer appreciation. Around 600 stores world wide participate in the event.
Chad Scribner, the owner of the Broughton Street Ben and Jerry’s says more than one million free cones will be given out today by Ben and Jerry’s across the world. This is the third year our local Ben and Jerry’s has teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. Of course, the ice cream is free but they are accepting donations for the charity. Over the past three years, they have raised around $4,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.
“We can’t do what we do without businesses supporting us and everyone in the community," said Bill Sorrochak, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. "We are very blessed that Savannah is very philanthropic. These things make our family not have to worry about the lights being turned off. Only being 176 steps from the front doors.”
Our own Harley Strickland was at Ben and Jerry’s serving up some ice cream cones. Some made a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald house to get a gold pass to the front of the line.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.