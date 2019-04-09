Bluffton man receives $78,000 smile makeover from Howard Family Dental

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Your smile is supposed to be your first impression, and for Charlie Card, that wasn’t the case.
Before winning his new smile makeover from Howard Family Dental, Card said he was experiencing a lot of pain and never wanted to smile. Now, he said that’s all in the past.
“When we got the call, I probably cried for about an hour. It’s still a dream, for something like this to happen, it’s like somebody winning the lottery," Card said.
Card said he was chosen out of 75 applicants. The process started back in August, and eight visits later, he can’t believe the transformation. It’s a moment he will never forget.
“I had eight implants and the rest of the teeth all of my teeth have been redone.”
Dr. Adam Squicquero says this is the first time the company has done something like this.
“The idea is that we would have a contest for entries that were given from people that had a mother or a father," Squicquero said. "They would submit a story for that person that told a story about something that they went through in their life that was difficult, and that they thought this would be a nice beneficial thing for them to have.”
Squicquero said in the end, he was happy to help someone who needed it.
“I think it was essentially an idea for community outreach, giving back type of thing.”
