C-130 from 165th Airlift Wing now bears the name ‘Spirit of Savannah’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A C-130 from the 165th Airlift Wing at the Savannah Air National Guard Base now carries with it the “spirit” of Savannah, with a special decal and dedication to the city the unit calls home.
A ceremony was held Tuesday inside one of the hangars of the 165th, where city and military leaders came together for the occasion.
It’s the only plane at the 165th with a special designation like this one, and it’s meant to commemorate and recognize the relationship between the City of Savannah and the 165th.
The C-130 Hercules is a familiar sight for Savannahians, the hum of its four engines a constant in the skies over the city. Now, the 25-year-old C-130 bears the logo, “Spirit of Savannah.”
Military and city leaders alike gathered next to the plane to say a few words about the partnership between the two, and the gratitude service members have for the community they serve.
“We appreciate not only them, but their families and what they stand for, and the standards they stand for, and we’re just happy to be here and happy to have a plane named after us,” said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.
That logo will remain on the side of the plane. The only time it will be taken off is if the plane is entered into wartime operations.
