Coffee Bluff residents battle illegal dumping

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It’s a constant battle for code compliance in the City of Savannah. That includes monitoring areas off the beaten path where people tend to dump items that they just don’t want anymore, causing a blight on the community.
“It usually starts with a small pile, and other folks come down the road and they go, let me add to it," said Richard Riedesel, a senior code compliance officer. "It’s tires, a lot of construction material, furniture, mattresses are a huge deal. Once someone finds a sweet spot, it starts to get filled up real quick.”
With this particular site, Riedesel says it doesn’t qualify as illegal dumping, since all the unwanted items are where garbage pickup normally happens.
But it's still an eyesore, and one code compliance and sanitation work to remedy on a daily basis.
When it comes to finding those responsible, Riedesel says it sometimes comes down to good, old-fashioned detective work.
“We’ll go through garbage," Riedesel said. "And we have, we’ve had some officers who’ve picked through some garbage bags and come up with names that are consistent, and they’ll go and subpoena them to court. And they’ll have to go to court and answer before a judge why their trash is over here and they live ten miles away.”
Max penalties are up to a year in jail and a $1,000 dollar fine, but punishments typically aren’t that severe on a first offense.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.