Crews continue work to add third lane in some spots of Hwy 80 between Statesboro and Brooklet

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Drivers on one of Statesboro’s busiest roads have dealt with construction for months.
U.S. Highway between Statesboro and Brooklet will soon have an extra lane in certain spots. The widening project is supposed to help keep traffic flowing even as folks turn in and out of busy neighborhoods and businesses.
Road crews continue work along 80, adding a third lane in strategic spots to help traffic get around drivers waiting to turn. They’ve been working since last fall to clear right-of-ways, then add dirt and paving.
People who live or work along the road say the crews have helped them to keep driveways open as much as possible, but they’ve still felt some impact.
“When that side is coming, you might sit there five or six minutes when they’re holding up the traffic. It can be a little aggravating because I’ve seen traffic backed up almost to Brooklet before,” said Tray Davis, The Groundsmen.
The next step will be final resurfacing. Georgia DOT says the crews will have 60-120 days to do the work. That means the road could be completed late summer to early fall.
We’ll keep you updated as the project gets closer to completion.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.