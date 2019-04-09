Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-8-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Surface low pressure will slowly track across the southeast before moving off the southeast coast Tuesday. A cold front pushes through Tuesday night followed by weak high pressure Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front stalls over the area Saturday into Sunday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Lows 64-68. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy skies all day with scattered showers and possible storms. Best timing of storms will be 7am-12pm and again 6pm-10pm. There entire area is under a slight risk for severe storms(2 out of 5). This means most storms will not be severe but a few may contain large hail and damaging winds. Highs 78-82. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.