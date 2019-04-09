Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-9-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Low pressure will move over the area today and produce scattered showers and storms. The low moves to our east overnight as a cold front settles in from the north Wednesday before dissipating Thursday. A stronger cold front moves in Sunday night. Today will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing. Not everyone will see storms but a few may become severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threat. The severe threat decreases quickly after 9pm but the showers/storms may contain through 2am. Highs 73-82. A few coastal showers possible for daybreak with temps 60-63. Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies early then mostly sunny, highs 73-82. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.