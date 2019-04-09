Effingham Co. Fire Rescue warning citizens against scam

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Effingham County Fire and Rescue put out a Facebook post warning people who live in the area about a possible scam.
The post comes after a citizen alerted the department saying someone claiming to be with the department called them asking for directions.
The department’s fire and rescue captain, Hannah Jenkins, says they do not call or go door to door to solicit donations for the department. If anything, they may ask for donations for charities such as boot drives or public events, but they will never ask citizens for money for their department.
Jenkins says it’s important for people to know not to fall for scams like this one.
“We don’t want any citizen to be taken advantage of by these scams,” Jenkins said. “We are aware that there are many scams going out by robo calls or calling people or emailing people. There are even a few scams where people go door to door asking for money. We want to make sure our citizens are well-informed and not to be taken in by these scams.”
Jenkins says if anyone else receives a call claiming to be with the department, they are encouraged to call their department immediately.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.