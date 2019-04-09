First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible Tuesday
By Cutter Martin | April 9, 2019 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:03 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day; a few severe storms are possible between late morning and early evening.

The first few stronger thunderstorms may develop late this morning, before you even go to lunch; persisting – off and on - through the afternoon.

There is a Slight Risk of severe weather across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A couple storms may become severe; producing wind gusts to 60 MPH and large hail. The chance of strong, to severe, storms is greatest between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Storms gradually weaken and diminish after dinner-time.

Overall rain accumulations are forecast to average around one-half inch, but isolated spots may record as much as two inches of rain before all is said and done.

A few weak showers are possible tonight as temperatures cool back into the upper 50s and 60s. Overall, Wednesday morning’s commute looks decent, weather-wise, with little (if any) impact from remaining isolated light rain showers.

Have a way to receive breaking weather information; WTOC Weather App, access to wtoc.com or a NOAA Weather Radio.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.