GBI investigates possible forgery, blackmail involving city leaders in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they received a request from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office to investigate possible forgery and blackmail in Port Wentworth involving city elected and appointed leaders.
The GBI’s director of public affairs says the investigation is active and ongoing and there is no additional information that they can reveal at this time.
WTOC reached out to Port Wentworth’s mayor and city attorney regarding this investigation, but have yet to hear back from either one.
