Liberty County Commission offering summer jobs to 35 high school students

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Liberty County is offering summer jobs for 35 local high school students.
The students will have the opportunity to work with tax assessors, the district attorney’s office, the clerk of court, and other government jobs.
For four hours a day and four days a week, the kids selected will step into the workforce for four weeks. They treat the experience for the students as a training exercise from beginning to end. They fill out the application, go through an interview process, and go to work within the field they’re placed in.
Bob Sprinkel with the Liberty County Commissioners Office says their goal is for the students to learn how to conduct themselves in the working world.
“It really takes the youth and gives them an opportunity to learn how to look somebody in the eye and take somebody’s hand, and how to approach an employer and how to interview with someone and stand the best opportunity to get a job and get a head start on life,” Sprinkel said.
