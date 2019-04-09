Nasty Storms Possible Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day; a few severe storms are possible between late morning and early evening.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, roads are damp in many spots as showers push across the area this morning. Brief moderate, to heavy, rain is possible with a few of these showers through the morning commute.
Temperatures are mild – in the 60s and humidity is high. You can get away with short sleeves out the door this morning. But, bring an umbrella!
The chance of storms increases this afternoon. A couple storms may become severe; producing gusty winds and large hail. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The chance of strong, to severe, storms is greatest between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Storms gradually weaken and diminish after dinner-time.
A few weak showers are possible tonight as temperatures cool back into the upper 50s and 60s. Overall, Wednesday morning’s commute looks decent, weather-wise, with little (if any) impact from remaining isolated light rain showers.
Wednesday features increasing sunshine, a dry forecast and warm weather that persists through much of the remainder of the work-week. Very warm temperatures and spotty showers dominate the weekend forecast.
We’ll keep you updated on today’s evolving forecast, as well as alert you to any strong storms, in the WTOC Weather App through the afternoon.
Best,
Cutter