Revolutionary War hero Pulaski born as female and male, new documentary says

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - According to a new Smithsonian documentary, researchers believed Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War hero buried in Savannah, was most likely born with both male and female parts. Today, it’s most commonly known as intersex.
The documentary aired Monday night
Nearly 20 years ago, researchers believed Pulaski could have had female parts from studying his remains, but the DNA testing was not advanced enough to tell. Now, professors with the University of Georgia and Arizona State University proved their thesis.
Residents in Savannah like Erica Scales responded with the interesting findings.
“It becomes more real and then adds another layer of appreciation for where we are now from a standpoint of technology and from a standpoint of understanding our history,” Scales said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.