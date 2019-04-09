The Right Type of Doctor for Allergies

Allergic disease is not only extremely complex, affecting multiple organs, but it is also one of the most common chronic diseases in adults and the most common chronic childhood disease. It is commonly associated with asthma, a life-threatening breathing disease, and causes the majority of absenteeism from schools and businesses. An allergic reaction is the body’s immunologic response to something it has come in contact with. Typical “hayfever” is a common response to pollens; hence, the therapies aimed at your nose may not help. Many people with pollen allergies are also allergic to other allergens like animal dander, insects, dust mites, foods, medications, or even latex. To make matters more complicated, these allergens will often trigger asthma attacks and in extreme cases cause life threatening anaphylaxis. Other related allergic disease states may manifest as eczema or urticaria, hives.