Savannah alderman hosting town hall for District 2 residents

Alderman Durrence says the city is still putting a final list together when it comes to the projects they'd like to see funded through the next SPLOST cycle. He says when it comes to District 2, primarily the downtown Savannah area, he'd like to see the city make some infrastructure improvements and work on the stormwater and drainage issues. He'd also like to see something be done about the several one-way two-lane streets because he these types of streets can be dangerous.