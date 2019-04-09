Savannah alderman hosting town hall for District 2 residents

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - City of Savannah Alderman Bill Durrence is hosting a town hall meeting for District 2 residents.
The Alderman plans to discuss a special events ordinance for the city, possible upcoming SPLOST projects, and the new zoning ordinance NewZo.
The city confirms that the MPC unanimously passed NewZo during their meeting on April 2, which means it now moves to city council for a vote.
Alderman Durrence will be one of the city council members to vote on the new zoning ordinance. He says having a new one in place is important because of the change and growth that is taking place in the city.
The alderman says he's ready to get something passed. He says often, people focus on making an ordinance perfect before they vote on it, but that's impossible to do. So, since it's a living document, meaning changes can be made at any time, he hopes his fellow city council members will also agree and not let too much time pass.
City council members are expected to vote on NewZo next month.
This year, Savannah voters will have to decide whether to pass another SPLOST referendum. If in favor, the city will continue to collect a one cent sales tax to be used for various projects.
City leaders say a one cent sales tax can help build police precincts and improve community centers and parks.
Alderman Durrence says the city is still putting a final list together when it comes to the projects they'd like to see funded through the next SPLOST cycle. He says when it comes to District 2, primarily the downtown Savannah area, he'd like to see the city make some infrastructure improvements and work on the stormwater and drainage issues. He'd also like to see something be done about the several one-way two-lane streets because he these types of streets can be dangerous.
You can learn more about NewZo and upcoming SPLOST projects during Tuesday’s town hall meeting. It begins at 6:30 p.m. inside the Savannah Civic Center Ballroom.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.