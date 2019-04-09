Savannah Police working to identify 2 theft suspects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male and female suspect in an entering auto that resulted in transaction card theft.
Police say on the morning of March 13, the victim noticed their wallet was missing from their vehicle, which was unlocked. The victim was later notified that their credit card was used at various stores at a local shopping mall.
Mall surveillance video captured footage of the two suspects in this case. One suspect is described as a black female with braided hair. She wore a dark-colored jacket and jeans during the incident. The second suspect is described as a black male who wore a black sweatshirt and jeans during the incident.
Anyone with information on this case or their identities is asked to call detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 7401 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.