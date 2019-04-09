SCCPSS cancels afterschool activities Tuesday due to severe weather threat

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - All Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools athletic and after-school activities have been canceled Tuesday afternoon due to the potential for severe weather that could bring heavy winds and dangerous thunderstorms into the early evening.
School officials say all SCCPSS athletic and after-school activities are canceled, and this includes all 21st Century afterschool activities. This does NOT include the YMCA After School Care programs (formerly known as PrymeTyme).
School dismissal will remain on regular operational schedule, according to district officials. Parents and staff are encouraged to monitor the weather forecast closely and stay alert to changing conditions.
