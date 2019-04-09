South Carolina alligator obeys pedestrian law

If anyone knows the identity of the alligator, please contact us at the station as we have many questions we’d like to ask it. Why was he crossing the road to begin with? What was on the other side? Has this gator ran afoul of the law one too many times and decided that a life of walking across roads without using the crosswalk is simply not worth it? Are his jaywalking days over? Stay tuned as we work to bring more updates to this developing story.