Trailer released for ‘Emanuel’ documentary on Charleston church shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Filmmakers released the trailer Monday for the documentary “Emanuel,” focusing on the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
The documentary tells the story of the June 17, 2015, killings at the church when 21-year-old Dylann Roof attended a Bible Study at the church and opened fire during the closing prayer, killing nine parishioners. It features interviews with survivors and family members.
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are the executive producers of the film. Actress Mariska Hargitay co-produced the film and Brian Ivie directed.
It will be shown on June 17 and June 19 at the Regal Charles Towne Square 18 theater in North Charleston, the Regal Palmetto Grande Stadium 16 in Mount Pleasant, and the Movies 8 Summerville theater. All showtimes are at 7 p.m.
In November, Curry called it “an incredibly powerful film.”
“The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness," he said.
