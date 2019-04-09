Weather impacts second day of practice rounds at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WTOC) - The second day of practice rounds for the Masters Tournament in Augusta was cut short again due to rain.
The weather siren went off just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, asking the patrons to exit the course and seek shelter as thunderstorms and lightning were approaching. We were able to catch up with a few golf fans from our area - two who are there for the first time.
“Surreal, that’s the only word I can put on it,” said Mike Rowe from Statesboro. “Back home in Ireland growing up, you watch The Masters every year on TV, and it’s one of those things that I always wanted to go to, but I’ll never get to go.”
“Bringing people for the first time, you can get that feeling back of, ‘Wow, you’re really here, you’re seeing something that a lot of people don’t get to,’ and to bring that experience to somebody, it’s fun to watch them,” said Bluffton resident, Jeff Spencer.
“We hope that it will clear up a little bit and we’ll be able to come back," said Alex Morrell from Statesboro.
“It’s one day out of the year, that’s it. Take it or leave it, and of course, most people take it,” said Ken Eberman, Masters patron from Pennsylvania.
Patrons who had Tuesday practice rounds tickets had a decision to make - whether or not to head out to Augusta National under an all-day threat of rain. Actually, there was little choice for most we spoke to.
“Not going to bother me at all. I’m at The Masters,” said Sylvester Ridgeway, Masters patron from Orlando.
“We just came prepared,” said Lynn Becraft, Masters patron from Virginia. “We’re staying in Savannah with our son, so we just came up here and hoped for the best. So far, so good.”
Just being at The Masters and Augusta National is the opportunity of a lifetime for most people. Some have traveled from across the country to be there, so as long as you came prepared, weather isn’t going to get in the way...until it did.
It finally cleared up, and fans were able to go back in and enjoy the Augusta National for the first time.
“I’m just happy that I’ve come a long way and they weren’t going to close the course and I just wanted to go and get a chance to set foot on Augusta National. It’s a dream come true.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.