Witnesses testify in 2nd day of murder trial

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Almost a dozen witnesses have testified in the murder trial for a teen accused of killing a Savannah mom just hours before Mother’s Day.
19-year-old Laquan Jivens is accused of shooting 43-year-old Kathy Henry back in May 2016.
As neighbors and police investigators testified today about what happened on May 7, 2016, Kathy Henry’s family cried as they listened.
Prosecutors flew in a witness from New York who lived on E. 54th St. in 2016 when the fatal shooting happened.
He says he heard and saw the whole thing from his window.
The witness said he saw Jivens arguing with his girlfriend, and then saw Kathy Henry step in to try to defuse the situation.
When she did, the witness said he saw Jivens try to shoot Henry twice, but the gun didn’t work. On the third try, he says Jivens shot her in the chest, and then walked away with his girlfriend.
“I think that’s the biggest question we’ve had since the beginning is why," says Richard Schmidt, Kathy’s ex-husband. "What does it take to take another’s life? You know, a lot of times, we find out something very small. It’s miniscule, the reason someone’s life was taken.”
